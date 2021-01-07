Opera's Android browser is now optimized for Chromebooks

Opera has optimized its web browser for Chromebook , with the aim of giving users a full-featured alternative to Chrome . Opera for Chrome OS is based on the Android version of the browser. The company has made some laptop-focused tweaks, such as the addition of keyboard shortcuts.

The browser has a free, built-in VPN and ad and tracker blockers to bolster privacy . There are also baked-in messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram , Twitter and Facebook Messenger. Opera can thwart those irritating cookie dialogs that pop up when you visit certain websites, too.

Opera

Additionally, there's a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and you can pick from one of five color themes (in both light and dark modes ) to match your aesthetic. On top of that, the browser includes a night mode that reduces blue light to help you sleep better.

You can sync Opera for Chrome OS with versions of the browsers on other platforms — all you need to do is scan a QR code . You'll then be able to take notes, save images and small files and share links between your desktop and mobile versions of Opera.