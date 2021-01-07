Opera's Android browser is now optimized for Chromebooks

You'll get a free VPN and built-in messaging apps, among other features.
Kris Holt
07.01.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 1st, 2021
Opera on Chromebook
Opera

Opera has optimized its web browser for Chromebook, with the aim of giving users a full-featured alternative to Chrome. Opera for Chrome OS is based on the Android version of the browser. The company has made some laptop-focused tweaks, such as the addition of keyboard shortcuts.

The browser has a free, built-in VPN and ad and tracker blockers to bolster privacy. There are also baked-in messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger. Opera can thwart those irritating cookie dialogs that pop up when you visit certain websites, too.

Opera for Chromebook
Opera

Additionally, there's a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and you can pick from one of five color themes (in both light and dark modes) to match your aesthetic. On top of that, the browser includes a night mode that reduces blue light to help you sleep better.

You can sync Opera for Chrome OS with versions of the browsers on other platforms — all you need to do is scan a QR code. You'll then be able to take notes, save images and small files and share links between your desktop and mobile versions of Opera.

Opera claims many people prefer to use separate browsers for different needs, one for work and another for leisure, for instance. So Chromebook users might welcome another option with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a modern browser. You can download Opera for Chrome OS now.

