    Podcast: Twitter and Facebook's showdown with Trump

    This week was all about the power of social media.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    31m ago
    Comments
    What a year this past week has been. While protesters were hitting the streets to combat police violence, most of us were left watching the events unfold on social media. And even without those historic demonstrations, it was a pretty momentous week for Twitter and Facebook, both of which were faced with challenging decisions on handling Donald Trump’s more explosive posts. Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Karissa Bell, Engadget’s Senior Editor focusing on social media, about how Twitter and Facebook approached the occasion very differently.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Discussion

    • What a week in social media (with Senior Editor Karissa Bell): 4:17

    • Personal safety tools (for protesting and every day): 38:01

    • Working on: 44:32

    • Picks: 54:41

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

