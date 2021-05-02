This portable thermal printer is on sale for $70 right now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Portable printers are useful if you ever need to make a hard copy of your digital photography while on the go. With a pocket printer, you can render an image just as well as your phone or tablet would, and you don’t have to worry about the photo paper getting smudged or warped.

If you’re in the market for one of these cute little devices, PoooliPrint is just up your alley. The L1 model is barely bigger than a standard mobile device but delivers consistently high-quality inkless prints. Right now, the PoooliPrint L1 is on sale for $80, but you can get an additional $10 when you use PRINT10 at checkout .

The PoooliPrint L1 uses ZeroInk technology to deliver inkless, smudgeless prints whenever you need them. Images are printed at a resolution of 200 DPI, so your pictures will retain detail and clarity to a satisfying degree. The L1 is a thermal printer, so it produces photos quickly, and the only thing you need to resupply is the paper. Speaking of which, this kit comes with one pack of white paper and three packs of sticky paper, so you will be able to make standard prints as well as labels and stickers.

PoooliPrint is remote-operated through a free app that works on both iOS and Android, and it’s quite easy to use. From there, you can edit your photos with text, drawings, stickers and more before printing. You can also make and create quick notes and to-do lists from your phone. The L1 comes in four fun colors and looks like a bird; its “beak” can be detached and used as a magnet or card holder to display your favorite images. It’s easy to see why the PoooliPrint earned an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Start producing high-quality, smudgeless prints with the PoooliPrint L1. It’s currently on sale for just $70 when you use offer code PRINT10 to get $10 off.

