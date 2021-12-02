'Rage 2' will be an Epic Games Store freebie next week

Rage 2 is making its way to the Epic Games Store next week, and it can be all yours at no cost. Avalanche Studios and id Software's first-person shooter will join Epic's free games lineup on Thursday, February 18th, alongside Absolute Drift: Zen Edition.

Steam has a decent discount on Rage 2 as part of its Lunar New Year Sale — it's currently down from $60 to $18 — but it's perhaps worth holding off for a few days to get the base game for zilch. You’ll be able to buy add-ons or the deluxe edition too. Rage 2 had mixed reviews, but many critics praised the combat, so if you're looking for a new, relatively mindless shooter to check out, it might fit the bill.

Epic has offered a free game or two each week since it opened its storefront in late 2018. While the games on offer might not be your usual cup of tea, they're free, so there's no harm in checking out the likes of retro space strategy RPG Halcyon 6 (the current freebie). There are often some major titles up for grabs, such as Grand Theft Auto V or Star Wars: Battlefront II. Meanwhile, Epic is running a Spring Showcase sale with deals on the likes of Hades, Control: Ultimate Edition (which PS Plus subscribers can get for free this month) and Cyberpunk 2077.