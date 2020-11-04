Get 12 epic subscriptions with this entertainment bundle

Right off the bat, you get to enjoy 12 epic subscriptions with this bundle. For instance, you can take your PS4 gaming experience to the next level with a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus. That's great for connecting with other games online, as well as revisiting some PlayStation classics like Star Wars: Battlefront and Uncharted.

Even cooler, when you're not gaming, you can learn a new language in your free time. The bundle comes with a lifetime subscription to Memrise Language Learning, an incredibly well-reviewed app that empowers you to pick up a second language the natural way.

What's more, this bundle helps you get the most from the internet. It features a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, which is useful for anyone who wants to stay safe, secure and anonymous online while browsing the web with the fastest speed possible. Much in the same way, its one-year Kast subscription lets you conveniently host watch parties and other group activities.

Plus, after you've finished streaming everything on Netflix or Hulu, you can check out the Topic Streaming Platform. Topic brings you streaming content from around the globe, with a unique lineup of rare indie gems, diverse international offerings, thought-provoking originals and award-winning films.

Subscriptions included:

PlayStation Plus: 1-Yr Subscription ($60 value)

Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription ($140 value)

VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription ($199 value)

History Hit TV: 1-Yr Subscription ($50 value)

Topic Streaming Platform: 1-Yr Subscription ($60 value)

YogaDownload Unlimited Plan: 1-Yr Subscription ($120 value)

Kast TV Premium: 1-Yr Subscription ($50 value)

BitMar Elite Streaming: Lifetime Subscription ($150 value)

Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service: 1-Yr Subscription ($49 value)

Elmedia Player PRO: Lifetime Subscription ($30 value)

JustStream PRO Mac Mirror Display App: Lifetime Subscription ($20 value)

Relax My Dog Video Streaming: 2-Yr Subscription ($84 value)

Entertainment plays an important role in connecting with others, as well as passing the time during this global pandemic. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity — either for yourself or someone you know. Typically $1,011, The Complete Entertainment Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus is on sale today for $200, 80% off its regular cost.

Prices are subject to change.

