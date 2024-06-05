The best fitness gifts for Father’s Day

Music really can make working out more enjoyable while reducing our perceived exertion. So if the dad you know is still messing with slippery buds that don’t properly bring the noise, we recommend the Beats Fit Pro. They top our list of the best workout earbuds because they can handle sweat and rain, and the wingtip design stays put even during runs and HIIT sessions. They also have one of the most natural-sounding transparency modes, which is critical when dad takes his fitness routine to the streets. As for the audio quality, it’s solid: there’s plenty of punchy bass and an overall balanced profile. The Adaptive EQ doesn’t let users adjust the EQ as they can with other buds, but a dad who just wants to get moving will appreciate the lack of required futzing.