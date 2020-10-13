Watch Apple's iPhone 12 event here at 1PM ET

Apple is finally ready to reveal the iPhone 12 after a pandemic-related delay. The company is about to livestream its “Hi, Speed” event, and you can watch it here starting at 1PM Eastern. There’s already an idea of what to expect (and not just the iPhone 12), but you might want to be prepared for some surprises.

The highlight should be an iPhone 12 family that could include four models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch standard iPhone 12, a similarly-sized iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The “Hi, Speed” slogan is believed to be a nod to the new phones’ speedier 5G data as well as the A14 Bionic chip.