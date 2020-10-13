Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Watch Apple's iPhone 12 event here at 1PM ET

The HomePod mini is also poised to make its debut.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago
Apple iPhone 12 'Hi, Speed' event logo
Apple

Apple is finally ready to reveal the iPhone 12 after a pandemic-related delay. The company is about to livestream its “Hi, Speed” event, and you can watch it here starting at 1PM Eastern. There’s already an idea of what to expect (and not just the iPhone 12), but you might want to be prepared for some surprises.

The highlight should be an iPhone 12 family that could include four models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch standard iPhone 12, a similarly-sized iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The “Hi, Speed” slogan is believed to be a nod to the new phones’ speedier 5G data as well as the A14 Bionic chip.

That might not be the only introduction. Leaks have hinted at a lower-cost HomePod mini speaker. There’s also a slew of possible wildcards, including Apple-branded over-ear headphones, AirTags item trackers, and updates on the Fitness+ service and One bundles. We’re not counting on the first Mac using Apple silicon, but we can’t rule it out. This could be a narrowly-focused event, or a sprawling affair — you’ll just have to tune in to find out.

Catch up on all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event!

In this article: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, HomePod mini, iphone2020, news, gear
