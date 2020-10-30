The best deals we found this week: $50 off AirPods Pro and more

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $200 Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $200

Apple Watch SE

The new Apple Watch SE is down to $259 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since the wearable debuted last month. It’s a good starter wearable if you’re new to smartwatches, or if you’re keen on an Apple Watch but don’t want to drop $400 or more on the new Series 6. We gave the SE a score of 88 for its solid performance, comfortable design and slew of features that comes with watchOS 7. The biggest thing you won’t get with this watch? An always-on display.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our favorite pair of wireless ANC headphones is down to a new low. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278 right now, which is $72 off their normal price. We gave these cans a score of 94 for improving upon the already stellar XM3s — the XM4s have great sound quality with even better noise-cancellation chops, multi-device connectivity and a feature that automatically pauses sound when you start speaking.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo’s surprisingly capable Chromebook Duet is down to $230 for the 128GB model, which is $70 off its normal price. This two-in-one Chromebook isn’t for everyone, but it’ll make a great daily driver for those that primarily work in a browser or those who just want a lightweight, versatile secondary device. We gave the Duet a score of 79 for its solid performance, good display and formidable battery life.

Jabra Elite 85h

Jabra’s solid flagship wireless headphones, the Elite 85h, are down to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $100 off their normal price and close to the lowest we’ve seen them. We gave these cans a score of 85 for their solid ANC quality, customizable EQ presets and insane battery life that will probably last you over a week (with multiple hours of use each day) on a single charge.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra's Elite Active 75t earbuds are some of the best you can get if you’re an athlete or someone who exercises regularly. They’re compact, lightweight, compatible with a number of virtual assistants and long-lasting with at least 7.5 hours of battery life — and that’s before employing the extra juice in its carrying case. This sale drops them to $150, which is $50 off their normal price.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose’s excellent headphones, the QuietComfort 35 IIs, are discounted to $199, which is a new all-time low. These are the wireless version of the much-loved QuietComfort headphones and they provide quality sound and active noise-cancellation that’s up there with Sony.

Sony ZV-1

Sony’s solid ZV-1 vlogging camera is $100 off, bringing it down to $700. We gave this camera a score of 88 for its compact design, fast autofocus, fully articulating screen and its solid build-in microphone. It’s a good option for those interesting in giving it a go as a YouTuber, or just those who want a step up from their smartphone’s camera.

Beats Solo Pro

Amazon knocked the price of the Beats Solo Pro headphones down to $170, which is $130 off their normal price and a new all-time low. If you prefer on-ear style headphones and want the convenience of Apple’s H1 chip, these are the pair for you. We gave them a score of 81 for their solid sound quality, good ANC and improved design.

Lenovo Smart Clock

This Google Assistant-powered smart clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. We’ve often seen it drop to $40 in the past, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in months. We gave Lenovo’s Smart Clock a score of 87 for its minimalist design, sunrise alarm, smart home controls and extra privacy due to the lack of a built-in camera.

iRobot Roomba 960

The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 during this sale. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.

UE Megaboom 3

Logitech’s UE Megaboom 3 portable speaker is on sale for $100, which is 50 percent off its normal price. This IP67-rated speaker can withstand a dunk in the pool and it has solid sound quality with a pretty punchy bass. We also like the convenience of its “magic button,” which lets you play, pause and skip audio with just a couple of presses.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim

AeroGarden devices are great if you’ve wanted to try your hand at gardening but don’t have the outdoor space to make it happen. The Slim is one of our favorites not only because it’s compact enough to fit on a countertop (and not totally overwhelm it) but it also lets you grow up to six plants indoors — regardless of the time of year. We’ve seen the Slim drop to $130 before, but this $100 sale is one of the best we’ve seen in a couple months.

Vizio P-Series and OLED TVs

Two of Vizio’s top 4K TVs are discounted by hundreds at Best Buy. The 65-inch P-Series Quantum smart set is down to $999 (roughly $200 off its normal price) while the 65-inch OLED smart TV is $500 off, bringing it down to $1,499. Both sets support Dolby Vision, HDR and voice controls via Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant — and they both have 120Hz refresh rates. Also, Vizio’s latest Elevate soundbar (it was just came out a few days ago) is already $300 off, dropping it to $699.

Eufy Baby Monitor kit

Eufy’s smart baby monitor with two cameras is down to $200, which is $40 off its normal price. The pack with just one camera is also on sale for $120. This device is a bit smarter than the baby monitors you’re probably used to, featuring a 5-inch 720p screen with which you can watch your kids from anywhere in your home. The camera can pan 330 degrees to give you a full view of the nursery, and since this pack has two cameras, you can get double the visibility in one room or put one in a separate play room or your living room.

New deal additions

Aukey Focus 60W GaN USB-C charger

If you’re looking for a USB-C charger for all of your devices, this one from Aukey should fit the bill. With 60W of power, it can charge laptops like Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at top speed, and its gallium nitride technology means it’ll stay much cooler than other adapters. To get the sale price, clip the 20 percent coupon on the product screen and, just below that, there’s an addition 25-percent off offer that you can redeem as well (or you can use the code ZIPXB4W4 at checkout).

