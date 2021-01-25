Wink's home automation service has been down for a whole day

Home automation service Wink has suffered a connectivity issue that has knocked out its equipment for the better part of a day. In a tweet, the company announced that it was investigating an issue “controlling devices connected to Wink,” adding that local control was unaffected. The company also urged users not to unplug their hubs or log out of their accounts while Wink looks to fix the problem. Problems with Wink’s service began at around 10am ET on the 25th, and the company hasn’t said much of note since then.

We're currently investigating an issue controlling devices connected to Wink. Local Control of the Hub is not affected. We encourage users to remain logged-in to their Wink Account and refrain from unplugging their Hubs while we work to fix this issue. See https://t.co/WPpNKlhbQv — Wink (@TheWinkApp) January 25, 2021

A number of users are understandably aggrieved, saying that they’re struggling to activate lights and seeing IFTTT triggers failing. One user said that they started noticing issues with their setup as early as Friday, although that may be unconnected to the current problem. We have reached out to Wink and will update this report if we get any response.