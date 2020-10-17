Now you can use Xbox remote play on your iPhone

While Microsoft is still apparently working on cloud gaming support for iOS, it just updated the iOS Xbox app with its new interface, as well as the ability to stream games from a local console. Since games streamed within your house don’t break Apple’s App Store rules, it’s a lot easier to make that work, and should let you knock out a few levels when you want to play in a room that has WiFi, but isn’t close your Xbox One or future Xbox Series X/S.

Sony added remote play on iOS for the PS4 last year, and already updated its app to work with the PS5 once that’s available next month. For PC users, Valve’s Steam Link app brought remote play around the same time