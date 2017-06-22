The Morning After: Thursday, June 22nd 2017

It should focus less on surprise and more on delight.Apple's paranoia about leaks is misplaced

Apple's inability to keep its secrets is so bad that even its internal presentation about confidentiality leaked. It reportedly conducted an hour-long briefing titled "Stopping Leakers -- Keeping Confidential at Apple" for about 100 employees to make sure they understood the importance of not leaking information. But that concern is misplaced: Clamping down on leaks won't help Apple's bottom line.

The games are free, but you can pay $2 to drop the advertisementsSega Forever makes Genesis classics free on mobile

The Sega Forever collection is five titles meant to begin "a retro revolution that will transport players back through two decades of console gaming." Starting today, the 1991 version of Sonic the Hedgehog, fan-favorite RPG Phantasy Star II, classic arcade-style beat 'em up Comix Zone, platformer Kid Chameleon and Greek mythology-themed beat 'em up Altered Beast will be available on Google Play and iTunes as free ad-supported games.

Can Travis Kalanick's resignation fix Uber?Uber's future is still tied to its founder

Uber's disruptive effect on the taxi business, went hand in hand with throwing out the rulebook. Some of the rules avoided, however, included strict background checks on drivers, and safety laws to ensure that drivers didn't work for too long, according to Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, who sits as chairperson of the company's board. He said the team "failed to build some of the systems that every company needs to scale successfully." Those systems included restrictions on employees sexually harassing their colleagues and preventing engineers from developing tools to hinder law enforcement investigations. Following Travis Kalanick's resignation, can Uber change enough?

Your next set of emoji includes zombies, vampires, fairies and dinosaurs. The latest emoji update is a playful one

Finally, the monocle emoji.

A new tool could make hidden ads more obvious -- if shills use it.Instagram gives social media influencers the benefit of the doubt

social media platform. The "Paid partnership with [enter brand name here]" post format is designed for users who want to advertise products on their page, letting them easily disclose when one of their posts is an ad. Instagram says this is an effort to bring the platform some much-needed transparency. The feature is set to roll out in the coming weeks to a "small number" of creators and businesses, according to the company. The question remains: Will influencers actually use the feature? And what will happen if they don't?

The monsters caught with cheating tools may not behave normally.'Pokémon Go' will flag creatures caught using cheats

Niantic has decided that forcing Pokémon Go cheaters to a life of catching Pidgeys isn't quite enough punishment. Now, any Pokémon caught using "third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay" will be marked with a slash in people's inventories and "may not behave as expected."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.