See the first ‘Blade Runner 2049’ VR tie-in at Comic-Con

In this first installment, you'll get to pilot one of the "spinner" police cars and track down a rogue replicant. The episode was created by Turtle Rock Studios, formerly Valve South, the folks behind Left 4 Dead, Evolve and the VR scare-fest Face Your Fears. If you're headed to Comic-Con, you can check out "Replicant Pursuit" in a replica of Blade Runner's White Dragon Noodle Bar. The installation is open to the public from July 20th through the 23rd, so even if you don't have a convention badge, you can line up and check out the futuristic action.

The Facebook-owned company plans to release two more interactive Blade Runner installments for both Gear VR and Oculus Rift closer to the film's October premiere. Oculus promises that the future episodes will "expand the overall story for a transmedia encounter," so keep your eyes peeled until then.