Netflix outbids Disney for superhero movie starring Daisy Ridley

There's no shortage of superheroes on Netflix, yet it's found room for a subversive spin on Hollywood's favourite genre, courtesy of Josh Gad. The streaming giant outbid Disney to nab the film, dubbed Super-Normal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The character-driven flick will also star Daisy Ridley (who's back in the saddle as Rey for Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Gad's Beauty and the Beast co-star Luke Evans. The script comes from the writing duo behind animated hit Moana (another Disney connection), with Gad in the production chair alongside It producer Dan Lin -- who's also involved in Netflix's Death Note.