The Morning After: Thursday, November 30th 2017

Apple fixed that nasty macOS security flaw



Within 24 hours of the world learning that getting root-level access on any Mac running High Sierra, Apple delivered a patch that closes the security hole. That doesn't change the fact that the gap happened (or that some random poster on their support forums knew about it more than a week ago), but it does mean many people have an update they need to install -- right now. We'll be here when you get back.



Who pushed that button?

Meet the Twitter contractor who turned off Donald Trump's account



Remember earlier this month when @realDonaldTrump disappeared for a few minutes? TechCrunch spoke to the person who apparently made that happen on his last day of work as a contractor. Bahtiyar Duysak has since returned to Germany but said that he worked in customer support with the Trust & Safety division when a report came in about Trump's account. He "put things in motion" for the deactivation but called it a mistake and said he didn't expect it to go through.

May contain mushrooms.

Prepare yourself for 'Super Mario' cereal



Kellogg's and Nintendo have teamed up to ensure there's no escape from its latest Mario game -- not even in the supermarket. A Super Mario cereal is coming.



More range, less roof.

BMW debuts its i8 Roadster for top-down green driving



For 2019, BMW will update its i8 line with a convertible. Under the hood, its three-engine hybrid setup (two electric, one three-cylinder turbocharged) has also been tweaked to add 12 horsepower, while maintaining the equivalent of 70MPG.



$188,400.

Porsche's 680HP hybrid is a sports car disguised as a station wagon



Once you get past the brute strength and Porsche styling, the Panamera is still an actual hybrid. It has an impressive pure-electric range of 30 miles powered by a 14.1kWh battery pack, plus a 192MPH top speed.



For many, the future of internet.

Verizon will launch 5G home internet access in 2018



Verizon's 5G wireless will soon become a reality... if not quite the way you might expect. Big Red has announced it's launching residential 5G broadband (that is, fixed-in-place wireless) in three to five markets, starting in the second half of 2018. Most details aren't nailed down at this point, but the rollout will begin in Sacramento, California.

It's no shock that Verizon is showing its cards so early. The carrier is in fierce competition with AT&T, which has also been trialing 5G and hopes to deploy it nationwide by the end of 2018.

The site will hold up to 12,000 people when it's done.

Microsoft's Redmond HQ is getting a multi-billion dollar makeover



You've seen Apple's jaw-dropping spaceship campus, and cities nationwide are lining up to be Amazon's second home, but now it's time for Microsoft to renovate. Over the next five-to-seven years, the company will construct 18 new buildings, add 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace, and pump $150 million into transportation improvements and recreational facilities alone.

It actually does respond to voice commands.

Jim Beam's smart decanter will pour you a shot when you ask



In a bid for Domino's Pizza's crown for most tangential tech PR stunt, Jim Beam has announced a shot-pouring smart decanter that will answer all your questions... about bourbon.



But wait, there's more...

