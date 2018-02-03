The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Shhhh.Alexa will stay calm during Amazon's Super Bowl ad

Amazon's Super Bowl ad repeatedly features the default trigger word for its smart speaker, but acoustic fingerprinting tech will keep most nearby speakers from activating when it runs Sunday night.

Still no headphone jack.Apple to repair iPhone 7s with 'no service' bug for free

iPhone 7 owners have been complaining about a problem where devices would show "no service" despite being within signal range, and now Apple has confirmed the issue. The company blamed a component failure affecting a "small percentage" of devices and said it would repair them for free.

Say it ain't MAME.The 'King of Kong' could be stripped of his high score

Just days after video game high score champ Todd Rogers was stripped of his Dragster title for mathematically impossible times, the man who was the Donkey Kong king for almost 20 years has also come under scrutiny. Billy Mitchell's 2010 high score for Donkey Kong has been called into question on a Twin Galaxies dispute forum by Jeremy Young, the moderator of Donkey Kong Forum (DKF).

Pay a little less, get a little less.Microsoft offers cheaper Surface laptops with lower specs

If you'd like to get Microsoft's PC hardware but it's a bit too expensive, there may be a solution. Microsoft has started selling a version of its Surface Laptop that starts at $799, down from the previous cheapest version that cost $999. It has 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and only comes in one color. There's also a new Surface Book 2 variant that costs $1,199, which is $300 cheaper than the previous base unit and includes half as much storage (128GB).

Friends & family.Mercedes' updated A-Class introduces individual car sharing

This entry-level Mercedes will be the launching point for three new features. The voice-centric infotainment system, MBUX, that we demoed at CES, an extended blind-spot assist that's on for three minutes after a car has been parked to watch for approaching cyclists and a new casual, private car-sharing feature via its Mercedes Me app.

The next small thing in aerial photography.DJI Mavic Air review

The Mavic Air comes packed with sensors, a high quality camera, onboard storage and flies like a dream. The hardest decision might well be what color to get it in.

