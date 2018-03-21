The Morning After: Two days with the always on, always online laptop

And then it got even worse, again.

Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO Alexander Nix during investigation

The scandal over what Cambridge Analytica did with data obtained from 50 million or so Facebook users continues to grow. A second video by UK's Channel 4 News showed its CEO Alexander Nix claiming that for the Trump campaign, "We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting, we ran all the digital campaign, the television campaign, and our data informed all the strategy." He's been suspended by the board. UK and US government officials want answers, while WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton (who sold his company to Facebook for billions of dollars) tweeted #DeleteFacebook.

'Onrush' is a racing game with no finish lines

In a game like Forza Motorsport or Need for Speed, you're tasked with hurtling between two points or completing a certain number of laps before your opponents. Not so with Onrush, the next title by racing specialist Codemasters. Instead, you're fighting for points in a range of bombastic modes centered around a chaotic swarm of drivers. Outrageous crashes occur every second alongside ridiculous speed boosts and a death-defying medley of jumps, flips and barrel rolls. The developers behind it is trying to bring the team dynamics of Overwatch to an arcade racer.

A PC powered by a Qualcomm mobile chip, and it's perfect for working from the back of a cab.

48 hours with an always on, always online laptop

Reviews editor Cherlynn Low has the constitution to hammer away at her laptop in the back of the car. In the past few weeks, she's had to work nonstop, and the only hope she's apparently had at securing a good night's rest is chipping away at stuff while out and about. (At least, that's what she claims... )

That's been possible with the ASUS NovaGo: a portable, constantly connected and long-lasting laptop. Microsoft delivers on its promise of 'always-connected PCs' -- notebooks that are constantly connected to the internet and wake up as quickly as a smartphone.

'Banner Saga 3,' 'Lumines Remastered' and 'Reigns' are all coming to the console.

Nintendo Switch's 2018 indie roster is looking strong

A year ago, Nintendo followed the launch of the Switch with a bold proclamation: The console would get a new indie game every week. This signaled a new era and approach to welcome third-party games, which previous Nintendo systems had failed to court well. Today, it seems indie titles are lining up to jump on the Switch -- and the company announced over a dozen new and remastered games will be headed to the console this year. That includes Banner Saga 3, and several GameMaker Studio games like Hyper Light Drifter.

Publications from around the world are ready to take your money.

Google just made paying for the news dead simple

Good journalism is worth paying for, period. As part of a larger plan to help valuable reporting thrive in an age where content is a commodity, Google unveiled a new tool for publishers called Subscribe, which makes it trivial to -- what else? -- subscribe to premium news services.

Now, Google isn't exactly new to news subscriptions; the ability to buy monthly access to top-tier newspapers and magazines has been a part of the Google Play experience for years. Subscribe is special because it works directly in-browser. If you've hit your final free New York Times article for the month, you'll be able to quickly set up a subscription with your Google account and pay with any card you've used with that account in the past. At its most effective, Google's Subscribe takes a process that lasts a few minutes and involves scrounging around for your credit card and strips it down to a couple of taps.

