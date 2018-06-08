Here's everything you missed at Computex 2018

As if that's not enough, we also caught a glimpse of the next generation of Lenovo's Yoga Book and a cute little dual-screen concept from Intel that uses E Ink on one of its displays. Then there's also quirky stuff from the showfloor, like an airport scanner-like machine that tells you what size clothes you should buy at specific stores, and a mesh WiFi router that can detect when someone's fallen over. And it wouldn't be Computex without a slew of eye-popping PC case mods, including our favorite: a World Cup-themed foosball table built into an MSI-powered gaming rig.

All the news we saw this week not only gives us renewed excitement for the PC industry, but also stole plenty of focus away from Apple's developer conference on Monday. It's sure to make Tim Cook and friends sit up and pay attention to what companies are doing on the other side of the divide, which should hopefully spur serious improvement in the industry.

Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!