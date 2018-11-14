The Morning After: Alcohol in your Keurig

It's finally official.Amazon's HQ2 will be split between NYC and Arlington, Virginia

The NYC site is coming to Long Island City and will span four-million square feet and make room for 25,000 new jobs, while Arlington's 'National Landing' -- a name that has surprised people who already live and work in the Crystal City area -- will get a similar amount of space and create the same number of jobs.

Audible support and waterproofing improve on a winning formula.Kindle Paperwhite review: A classic, updated

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has long been the go-to ereader, and for good reason. It provides an enjoyable reading experience with enough premium features to keep most literary lovers happy. Now, with the addition of Bluetooth/Audible and waterproofing, it's even more useful and durable than before. According to James Trew: Skip the base model and go straight to this one.

Black Friday 2018Nintendo's holiday deals include two Labo kits for $99

The first Black Friday Nintendo bundle includes one Switch system and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe priced at $300. The second comes with a Nintendo 2DS system with Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS pre-installed for $80. Both of them will be available from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and Amazon. Also, now through December 1st, you can purchase any two Labo Kits from Best Buy for just $99.

The decision comes in the wake of increased government scrutiny.Juul stops selling flavored e-cigarette pods, kills social-media accounts

E-cig company Juul Labs announced that it will stop selling most of its flavored vaping pods in retail stores, holding on to a few that replicate cigarette-smoking experiences, like menthol. The company will also end its social-media promotions and advertisements. These changes come as the government prepares to apply more scrutiny to the vape brand and its potential targeting of kids.

From home robots to smart lights.The best home and kitchen gear to give as gifts

Smart speakers are hot options this year, whether it's an Echo Dot to check the weather or a Smart Display to get directions. And it's a good time to be an aspiring chef -- you can cook sous vide with a Precision Cooker Nano or hop on a culinary trend with the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart.

The single-serving, pod-based cocktail maker was built in partnership with AB InBev.Drinkworks Home Bar is a literal Keurig for cocktails

The "Keurig of cocktails" market is already crowded with wannabes that don't seem to be gaining much traction, but if anyone can build the Keurig of anything, it's got to be Keurig itself, right? Drinkworks is a joint venture between the single-serving coffee-pod giant and Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), and it's building a familiar-looking machine that mixes up cocktails using disposable pods. The results are drinkable, but it's still a hard sell.

