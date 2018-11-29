White House to host innovation talk with tech CEOs

The Trump administration and the tech world have had a rocky relationship. The president has made accusations of bias against multiple companies and a number of CEOs, including Schwarzman, left his advisory councils last year following disagreements with the administration and the president. Further, companies and their leaders have also been outspoken about Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord and his administration's support of the net neutrality repeal.

The White House meeting comes a day after Pichai is scheduled to testify before Congress. He's set to discuss bias, privacy issues and Google's plans to build a censored search engine for China. The CEO was also asked to testify about election meddling and security in September, but Google offered its chief legal officer instead, a move that was rejected by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to the Wall Street Journal, topics on the table next week might include AI, 5G and quantum computing.