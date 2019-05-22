What’s coming to Netflix in June: ‘Black Mirror’ and the final 'Jessica Jones'

Also in June, Documentary Now: Season 3 will take Jack Black and Bill Hader to Mexico City. The Black Godfather -- an actual documentary about music industry leader Clarence Avant -- premieres June 7th. And the true crime docu-series The Confession Tapes is back with season two.

Aggretsuko -- an anime series about a death metal karaoke singing panda -- returns for its second season. June's other new anime titles include 7SEEDS, Forest of Piano: Season 2 and Kakegurui xx. Netflix will also add Ralph Breaks the Internet -- a satirical cartoon about the monetization of the web and its impact on humans -- and the animated film Pachamama.

As for new comedy specials, you'll find Mike Epps, Miranda Sings, Jo Koy and Adam Devine. And if you can stand another Adam Sandler Netflix movie, there's Murder Mystery starring Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, a vacationing couple who get framed for the death of an elderly billionaire.

Towards the end of the month (June 26th), Netflix will add Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And you'll have to wait until July for perhaps the most anticipated summer release, Stranger Things 3, which debuts on July 4th, along with a companion video game. July will also bring the final season of Orange is the New Black, which begins July 26th.