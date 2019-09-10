Apple can make TV+ ubiquitous through brute force

No, Apple's best weapon will be its near ubiquity. For one, there are hundreds of millions of iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs already in people's homes. And many more will be arriving later this month when the newest iPads and iPhones go on sale. Let's also not forget that, earlier this year, the company made its redesigned Apple TV app compatible with TVs from Samsung, and soon it will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as Sony and Vizio smart TVs. This is going to ensure Apple TV+ is in as many places as possible, whether you own an Apple device or not.

Not only that, but at launch Apple TV+ will be up and running in more than 100 countries. That's going to give it an advantage over new rivals in the video-streaming space like Disney, whose long-awaited service Disney+ will launch in just three countries -- the US, Canada and the Netherlands -- on November 12th. Australia and New Zealand will join those on November 19th, and Disney has said that its plan is for Disney+ to be in "most major global markets" within the first two years of its launch, but Apple is doing it right from the start.

To make matters even more interesting, Apple is giving anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac a free one-year subscription to the service. And once that free year is up, it's still only $5 a month -- which is basically going to make it impossible to ignore Apple TV+.

And while Apple TV+ and Disney+ are offering low-cost services, Netflix just keeps increasing its prices and tacking on extra fees for features like 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos support -- all of which are included in the default plans from Apple and Disney. You could make the argument that Netflix has a more robust library, but how many of the series/films on there are you actually watching?

Perhaps, that's why Disney told Engadget that "quality over quantity" will give Disney+ an advantage over competitors. The challenge for Apple will be to have enough exclusive shows and movies keep people around, particularly after their free year of service. Right now, Apple TV+ is expected to launch with nine original series, including See, a futuristic drama announced today, which takes place in a world where humans have lost the sense of sight.