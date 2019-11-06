AirPods Pro review: Apple’s latest earbuds can hang with the best

The new design is the first change you'll notice. Thanks to an icon found in an iOS 13.2 beta, we pretty much knew what they looked like. The company added a silicon tip that not only makes the AirPods Pro more comfortable, but gives them the seal needed for effective noise cancellation. And the overall shape is now more of an oval, instead of a circle. The stick-like extension is still here, but it's shorter and houses a new "force sensor" for the on-board controls. The side that faces forward (towards your face) is flat, so you'll know where those controls reside when you reach for them. If you didn't care for the AirPod's design, the Pro models probably aren't going to win you over. But personally I find them slightly less offensive. I'm definitely not a fan of the sticks, but I can appreciate it's a matter of personal preference.

Although the AirPod faithful are already wearing the existing models to the gym, they're not really built to withstand that sort of punishment. The AirPods Pro, on the other hand, are sweat and water resistant. An IPX4 rating means you should be able to use these worry-free during a workout.

The included charging case is also different. While the previous versions look and open more like a floss container, this new one is wider and shorter. Almost like you turned the older case on its side and moved the lid. The new case is noticeably larger, though not by much. It's still quite small, and it's more compact than similar cases from Jabra, Sony and others. Other than size, there's no other changes to the case itself. You'll still be able to stash it in a small pocket without issue.

Quick pairing returns here. Simply open the case and the earbuds pair to your phone automatically. No swiping through a Bluetooth menu, even when you're using them for the first time. And when you get ready to jump to your iPad or Mac, the AirPods Pro will already be in your Bluetooth menu for easy access thanks to iCloud. Again, none of this is new, but it's still very convenient.

To help with the noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro are equipped with two microphones per earbud. The one on the outside detects ambient sound to in order to analyze your surroundings. The second faces towards your ear to pick up any remaining noise that sneaks through. Together, the mics work alongside "advanced software" to continuously monitor your environment and adjust the ANC accordingly. Apple says the setup "adapts" the audio "200 times per second" to keep things sounding their best.

If you're familiar with Beats' Studio 3 Wireless and Solo Pro, this sounds very similar to Pure ANC. That tech also continuously monitors what's around you to make the necessary adjustments. However, Apple says the noise-cancelling system on the AirPods Pro is unique, and it's the first to use the 10 audio cores on the H1 chip to make the adjustment in real time. The company also says that a key difference is even when there's no music playing, the AirPods are still analyzing and adapting based on your environment.

Apple also created an Ear Tip Fit Test it says ensures you're using the silicone ear tips that offer the "best seal and acoustic performance." It only takes a few seconds, during which your phone will play a snippet of Tycho's "Awake". When complete, iOS 13 will tell you whether or not there's a good seal. I tried all three sizes of tips and got the green light with all three, so I ended up using the ones that felt most comfortable. Since that Ear Tip Fit Test is so essential, it really should pop-up the first time you synced the AirPods Pro with your phone, rather than you having to dig through the Bluetooth menu to find it.

One final word about the ear tips: They have a plastic cap on the inside that snaps onto the AirPods Pro. This is infinitely less frustrating than so many of the tips on other true wireless earbuds. These are quick and easy to swap in and out. Not that you'll need to do it frequently, but it's still a nice touch.

Once I completed the test, it was time to test out the trademark feature of these new AirPods. And I must say, the noise cancellation makes these much better than the previous versions. No, it won't block out everything around you, but it does a great job of reducing most noise -- whether it be a busy coffee shop or a children's TV show. I worked with a noise machine directly behind me during my tests, and with the volume at 25 percent (which to be fair is quite low) and the loud whirring noise was reduced to a low hum.