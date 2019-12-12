Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA
save
Save
share

Anthem's winter update, 'Icetide' is here

Bioware is keeping the game's world alive.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
'Anthem' Icetide event EA

Sponsored Links

As EA and Bioware reportedly work out a new approach for Anthem, the game is trudging forward with the promised "seasonal" updates. After the "season of skulls" wrapped up in November, a new "Icetide" event has blanketed its world in snow and frost, while also mixing up the enemies and inventory that are available. Following its lore, the "Shaper" devices that create Anthem's world are responsible for the localized ice storms.

As far as gameplay, each week it's rolling out a new seasonal stronghold for players to team up and take on complete with leaderboards. There are also time trials, new collectibles and more. EA said it would increase its focus on "live services," and before Anthem launched, developers talked about how they would continue to update it over time. While the launch of the game turned out to be a disappointment, this is at least a tiny step in that direction, and perhaps a treat for players who picked it up via EA Access or Black Friday sales.

Source: EA
Coverage: r/AnthemTheGame
In this article: Anthem, Bioware, EA, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Opera's gaming-focused GX browser comes to macOS

Opera's gaming-focused GX browser comes to macOS

View
Even Facebook Messenger is getting in on the Star Wars hype

Even Facebook Messenger is getting in on the Star Wars hype

View
Oppo's next flagship will use a custom Sony sensor with faster autofocus

Oppo's next flagship will use a custom Sony sensor with faster autofocus

View
Porsche Taycan Turbo's EPA range of 201 miles is much lower than expected

Porsche Taycan Turbo's EPA range of 201 miles is much lower than expected

View
Netflix is giving Line's cute mascots their own animated series

Netflix is giving Line's cute mascots their own animated series

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr