Image credit: Steam
Steam's Lunar New Year sale begins with deals on GTA, Witcher and more

Save big on thousands of titles.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Steam

Steam is having a massive sale in celebration of the Lunar New Year and it all kicks off today. Right now, catch deals on Grand Theft Auto V (50 percent off), Dark Souls III (75 percent off), Resident Evil 2 (67 percent off), Disco Elysium (20 percent off), Assassin's Creed Odyssey (60 percent off), The Witcher III (70 percent off), and a ton of other titles. A handful of games are available for less than $10 -- the first episode of Life is Strange 2 is just $2, Rainbow Six Siege is $8, and Payday 2 is $5, to name a few.

Over the weekend, you'll be able to score big savings on thousands of titles, plus score daily bonus items and gifts. Each day of the sale will also see a new red envelope featuring Year of the Rat tokens, which can be used to purchase seasonal goods in the Night Market – think animated profile backgrounds, chat room effects and more. The sale ends on January 27th, so pay it a visit before then.

Source: Steam
