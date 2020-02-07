YouTube Music might finally let you upload your own music library

This could also represent one of the last moves before Google Play Music shuts down. One of the tipsters indicated that Play Music could close "completely" in the second half of 2020. Google has long indicated that it would fold Google Play Music into YouTube Music once the main features were ported over, and that transition appears close at hand.

There's no guarantee things will happen as reported. Google originally hoped to move users over in 2019, remember. It would be well-timed if it did, mind you. YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have a combined 20 million subscribers -- that number will jump significantly if Google reels in Play Music converts, not to mention attracts those would-be customers who want access to their personal collections.