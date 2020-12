Helen Lewis, The Atlantic

As Netflix’s smash hit The Crown creeps closer to current day, the award-winning series has reached events most of us remember. Of course, the show is a dramatization of history rather than a documentary, so the writers take some liberties with their reinterpreted version. But should Netflix warn viewers that what they’re watching varies from the truth?

Tom Perkins, The Guardian

One of the biggest announcements early in Donald Trump’s presidency was a deal with Foxconn to build a massive tech factory in Wisconsin. Years later, it still hasn’t happened, and residents want to know why they were forced to move to make room for, among other empty spaces, “the sidewalk to nowhere.”