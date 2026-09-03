Everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play double header

Sony aired not one, but two State of Play presentations on Thursday. While there arguably wasn't much in the way of seismic announcements — perhaps unless you're a big fan of Maneater — we did get release dates for Until Dawn 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, as well as peeks at a whole bunch of cool-looking games. Sony also offered up fresh looks at Ghost of Yōtei's upcoming survival mode and the story expansion, a DLC for Crimson Desert and an update for Saros.

Things got underway with another clip for the Resident Evil movie from Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger. It showed protagonist Bryan making his way through a city street at night as zombies dropped from rooftops and left a total mess. That was a heck of a way to get things started first thing on a Thursday. The film hits theaters on September 18.

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that there was a trailer for Marvel's Wolverine as a reminder about Sony's big game for this fall. I'm already sold. I don't need to see anymore. Insomniac's latest game is coming to PS5 on September 15.

Ghost of Yōtei's roguelike combat survival mode, Most Wanted, looks a little like No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. You'll be able to play as Jin Sakai, the protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima. As with the paid expansion and the complete edition of the game, Most Wanted will arrive on October 1.

Next up was a trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance. The expansion is expected to land sometime next year. It was revealed during State of Play Japan that Tokyo Game Show attendees will be the first to check out a public demo of the DLC.

Sony offered up a chunk of Metro 2039 running on a PS5 Pro. It looks as grim as you might expect from this first-person shooter series. 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have narrowed down the release date too. The game's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 4.

It took until the sixth game trailer for our first new announcement. Maneater 2, a sequel to a 2020 action RPG in which you play as a shark, is set to land next year.

An expansion for Crimson Desert was announced. It's called Charting the Unknown and it will be available for the action RPG, which is one of the year's biggest selling games so far, on October 15.

Soon after it emerged that Mattel is releasing a brick-building set for the original Xbox, Lego revealed one for the PlayStation 1. The $180 set will be available on October 1.

We got a trailer for Final Fantasy Resonance, which is the first HD-2D game in the franchise. We've had a chance to go hands-on with the turn-based game (which is out on October 22) and you can check out our initial impressions. A demo is out today too.

Gundam Rogue Orbit made an appearance and a release date for this action game was announced. It's coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S on March 5. The State of Play Japan stream offered up some more details.

Sony showed off a trio of indie games that included Hunter's Moon, a narrative-driven title that takes place in a single night. It looks delightfully gloomy and has an appropriate release date of October 26.

Uncanyon, from Annapurna Interactive and the studio behind the clever recursive headscratcher Maquette, is an isometric puzzle game that sees you exploring a fantastical land. I dig the art style here. The trailer showed structures expanding and shifting and trees appearing out of nowhere as the protagonist approaches. Uncanyon will arrive next year.

Keeper, from the newly independent Double Fine, is available on PS5 today. You play as a lighthouse in this adventure game, which I've been meaning to play for ages. It was one of Engadget's favorite games of 2025.

Rev.Noir, an RPG from Konami, now has a release window. It'll arrive in 2027.

Another Konami game called Rhapsony in Scarlet seems interesting. It looks like a fantasy action RPG with a novel setting as it takes place in New York in the 1920s. There's no release window for this game (which seems to have a jazzy soundtrack and magic-wielding mafia) as yet. State of Play Japan offered a more in-depth look at this title, which Konami also highlighted during its own Press Start showcase today.

As is often the case during State of Play streams, Sony announced some games that are coming to PlayStation Plus. Co-op looter shooter Mycopunk will be available on the Premium and Extra tiers in the coming months. PlayStation 2 title Mega Man X: Command Mission will hit the Classic Catalog for Premium subscribers this month, followed by Dino Crisis 2(!) and the original Ratchet and Clank later this year.

I suspected we might hear about a Saros update and that turned out to be the case. There will be new accessibility options, including gyroscopic aiming and a way to slow down the game speed. You can also expect a competitive boss rush mode, in which you can battle the giant enemies with a loadout of your choice, and a New Game+ mode that features new modifiers, progression options and "other secrets." The free update is headed your way later this year.

Sony isn't done with Gran Turismo 7. A two-part update is coming to the racing game soon. The first chunk will arrive next month and the other part in December. The Sugo circuit, from one of Japan's best-known motorsport facilities is on the way, as is a larger version of Autumn Ring, a staple of the Gran Turismo series. A dozen new cars are inbound, along with online drift trials.

The showcase included another trailer and a release date for Until Dawn 2. The horror sequel, which is driven by players' narrative choices, will hit PS5 on January 28.

Lest you forget that Grand Theft Auto 6 is fast approaching, that game got a mention during State of Play. Limited-edition DualSense controllers are on the way. They're available in black and white.

As promised, Square Enix offered up an extended look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, with nearly 10 minutes of footage from the final part of this remake trilogy, which is coming your way on April 8. That gives newcomers plenty of time to play the previous two entries, FF7 Remake and FF7 Rebirth, which are currently on sale.