After Math: Take a mental health break from this crisis with these games

It’s been a brutal week. We started it with a historic space flight promising to unite the American people under a banner of hope and optimism. Then the police rioted. All of them, I think. Now we’ve got protests running throughout the nation demanding an end of the brutal police state we find ourselves living under. Calls for radical police reform has even spread online where brands left and right are declaring their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. If you feel the need to take a breather from this hellscape reality before diving back into the political fray (or even doomscrolling through Twitter again), this week’s headlines have your back.

Maxis

Oil refineries in Northern California have been polluting the San Francisco Bay Area for decades, at least when they weren’t busy blowing up for any and all reasons. But thanks to a single, long-lost Maxis floppy disk you too can now try your hand at being a oil baron for the Chevron Corporation. Learn the in’s and out’s of how refineries work and how quickly the entire system can be taken offline once you start disabling specific bits. Or, if you prefer a more anodyne 8-bit gaming experience, try your hand at NASCAR racing with the recently unearthed Days of Thunder NES game.