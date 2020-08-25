Alphabet's Verily begins offering stop-loss health insurance

Verily, Alphabet’s healthcare business, is overseeing a new subsidiary that will offer stop-loss insurance to employers. Coefficient Insurance Company is backed by insurance megacorp Swiss Re, and relies on data analytics to predict and reduce risk.
Stop-loss insurance is designed to help employers who self-fund their plans cover sudden, catastrophic health benefit claims. Under this system, self-funded business owners pay up to a certain amount of their employees’ claims, and the stop-loss insurance company pays what’s left.