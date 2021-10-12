'Among Us' is heading to VR with help from the 'I Expect You To Die' team

It's first-person social sleuthing.
Jessica Conditt
12.10.21
@JessConditt

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
December 10th, 2021
among us, steam, innersloth, psvr, among us vr, meta quest 2, playstation vr
Among Us VR
InnerSloth

It may not be suspicious, but it certainly is a surprise. Among Us is getting the first-person, VR treatment, and the experience is heading to PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam. There's no release date, but this is seriously happening, people.

Among Us VR was revealed during Thursday night's The Game Awards, with a short trailer showing off a glimpse of first-person gameplay. It plays like the original, with players attempting to complete tasks and figure out who among them is the impostor, but from a first-person perspective. Developer Innersloth had the following to say about the new project:

"This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together."

Among Us VR won't be compatible with the original version of the game, of course. It's in development by Innersloth, Robot Teddy, and Schell Games, the studio behind I Expect You To Die.

