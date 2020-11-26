The best Black Friday tech deals that are already available

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
It’s felt like Black Friday has been upon us for the past few weeks — but now we’re actually only a couple hours from the biggest shopping day of the year. 2020 has been a different year for many reasons, but retailers have continued with a trend that’s been going on for the past few years: throwing a number of Black Friday deals live on the night of Thanksgiving. We expect to see even more deals crop up tomorrow, but we’ve gathered the best tech deals we could find that are available right now below.
AirPods Pro - $169
The best sounding Apple earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are down to $169. These buds up the ante in almost every way -- they fit and sound better than standard AirPods and they have the same solid battery life. Apple also added active noise-cancellation with Transparency Mode, which lets you hop in and out of conversations without missing a beat. Keep an eye on these over the next day or two — they’re currently out of stock at Walmart, but you can still grab them on Amazon.
The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. This is one of the most compact Google Assistant speakers you can get, and it’s small display makes it extra handy as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. Also, the simpler version of the original, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is half off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $25.
Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.
HP has the Envy x360 15 laptop for $200 off, bringing it to $669. And you’re getting a pretty powerful model, too — this one has a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Optane memory. It also comes with an FHD touchscreen and an included active pen, the latter of which typically costs extra when you’re buying a convertible laptop.
One of the best Instant Pots for most people, the 6-quart Duo Nova is down to $50 right now. That’s half off its normal price and an all-time low. If you’re new to Instant Pots, or multicookers in general, this one marries features and size well. Not only does this combine a rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker and more into one device, but its 6-quart size is large enough to make a meal for even a large family.
Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $88 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.
Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It looks quite different from the previous generation (which is also on sale for $19) thanks to its new spherical design. That’s one of the reasons we gave the Echo Dot a score of 89, and we also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.
The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.
The most powerful Fire tablet available, the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $80. Even at its normal price of $150, it’s a great value if you’re in need of a basic, no-frills tablet. We gave it a score of 88 for its sharp display, solid performance and hands-free Alexa abilities. The kids version of the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $130, or $70 off its normal price. You’re getting the regular tablet in this bundle in addition to a child-proof case, a two-year warranty and one free year of Amazon Kids+.
The Kindle Paperwhite returns to its Prime Day price for Black Friday. Now you can get the e-reader for $85, which is a record low. We gave it a score of 95 for its classic, comfortable design, better-contrast display, new waterproofing and added Audible support.
A special GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is on sale for $299, down from $357, for Black Friday. It includes the action cam, Shorty, a head strap, a 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries, so it’s a good option if you want to get everything you might need to take killer videos in one go. We gave the Hero8 Black a score of 90 for its practical new design, improved stability and easy of use.
LG’s 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is down to $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The 65-inch model is at an all-time low, too, and on Amazon you can save an extra $47 when you clip the on-page coupon. LG launched both of these TVs earlier this year and, in addition to giving you all the great features OLED has to offer, they also have 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.
This $999 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.
The new Roku Streambar is on sale for $100, which is the lowest price it’s been since its debut last month. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. We gave it a score of 86 for its apartment-friendly design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.
A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocket-able design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.
The all-new Fire TV Stick is on sale for $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.
Sonos’ smaller soundbar, the Beam, is $100 of for Black Friday. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.
The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $100, which is $50 off its normal price. Fitbit released this wearable in the spring and it’s the best fitness tracker (not a smartwatch) that you can get from the company. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.
This bundle from Anker includes a 26,800mAh PD portable charger, a 60W USB-C wall charger and a USB-C cable, so it gives you basically everything you’d need to quickly charge up any new device you have. Not only will these power accessories work well with the latest iPhones and Samsung smartphones, but they’ll also work with the Nintendo Switch.