The best deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets we found for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Audio gadgets are, consistently, some of the most sought after, whether it's Black Friday or not. A good pair of headphones or earbuds makes a great gift for almost anyone, and they're even better if you can catch them on sale. While there are a bunch of budget devices we recommend, most of our top rated headphones and earbuds tend to be on the expensive side. Luckily, Black Friday usually comes in clutch with sales on most of our favorite models — and this year is no exception. Here are the best deals on headphones, earbuds, speakers and other audio gadgets we could find for Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Billy Steele / Engadget

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to $248 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are on sale for $159 at Walmart and $169 at Amazon. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can grab the Pros for $150 with $70 of Scan & Go Savings starting today. These offer the best sound quality and fit of any of Apple's earbuds, and now they have a magnetic wireless charging case that's compatible with MagSafe accessories.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple's latest AirPods are down to $150 for Black Friday at Amazon. We gave them a score of 88 for their more comfortable design, much improved audio quality and longer battery life.

AirPods (2nd gen)

The previous-generation AirPods are on sale for $100 right now, or roughly $60 off its normal price. While not the latest models, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max in a few colors are down to $440 right now, or only $10 more than their record-low price. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Billy Steele/Engadget

Bose's new QuietComfort 45 headphones remain on sale for $279 right now, or $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Billy Steele/Engadget

Bose's QuietComfort earbuds have been discounted to $199. These are some of the company's best true wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their clear sound, powerful ANC and comfortable size.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are down to $200, or $100 off their normal price. These are the buds to get if you want the best audio quality available, and we gave them a score of 85 in part for that as well as their solid ANC, customizable controls and comprehensive companion app.

Beats Studio Buds

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Beats Studio Buds have been discounted to $100. These are some of the best Beats buds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, hands-free Siri controls and quick pairing with both iOS and Android.

Jabra Elite 85t

Billy Steele/Engadget

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $150, which is $80 off its normal price. These earbuds impressed us with their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Jabra Elite 75t

Billy Steele / Engadget

Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds have dropped to $80. These are some of our favorite wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their solid audio quality, long battery life and small, comfortable design.

Sony WH-CH710N

Engadget

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are even cheaper right now at $78. We like these cans for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 35-hour battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale for $128, or more than $70 off their usual price. We gave these buds a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, great battery life and comprehensive companion app.

JLab Go Air Pop

JLab

JLab's already affordable Go Air Pop earbuds are down to only $13 right now. These colorful true wireless buds sport an eight-hour battery life, a small and comfortable design and touch controls.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are on sale for $150, or $50 off their usual price. They earned a score of 85 from us for their comfortable fit, wireless charging and good sound quality.

Galaxy Buds 2

Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper right now at $120. These much improved earbuds impressed us with their better audio quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and tiny, comfortable design.

Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Billy Steele/Engadget

The second-generation Echo Buds are on sale for $70 right now. Amazon massively improved its wireless earbuds this time around and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, good ANC and smaller design.

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2

Engadget

Anker's impressive Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 earbuds have been discounted to $40. We consider them to be the best budget buds out there right now thanks in part to their punchy base, IPX7-rated design and affordable price.

Pixel Buds A-Series

Billy Steele/Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for $80, or $20 off their normal price. In addition to their solid sound quality, these buds earned a score of 84 from us for their small, comfortable design and deep Google Assistant integration.

Amazon Echo

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker has been discounted to $60, or $40 off its normal price. We gave the orb-shaped device a score of 89 for its good audio quality, solid Alexa performance and stereo pairing option.

Amazon Echo Dot

Engadget

The tiny Echo Dot has dropped to $30, and you can grab the Echo Dot with Clock for only $35. We gave it a score of 88 for its good audio quality for the price, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

Google's Nest Audio is down to $60, or $40 off its normal price. This is one of the best smart speakers you can get, especially if you already use the Google Assistant. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and good performance.

Google Nest Mini

Google

The Nest Mini is down to $25. It's the affordable speaker to get if you want to put the Google Assistant in your home without dropping too much money, or taking up too much space.

Earin A-3

Earin

The Earin A-3 earbuds are 30 percent off for Black Friday, bringing them down to $140. These were announced at CES in January and they have a new open design without an ear tip, allowing you to listen to music while also taking in the sounds around you.

Marshall Emberton speaker

Marshall

The Emberton portable speaker from Marshall has dropped to $100, which is $50 off its normal price. It has multi-directional audio, a compact design and more than 20 hours of battery life.

Arturia Black Friday sale

Arturia

Through December 8, you can get 50 percent off Arturia software in the company's Black Friday sale. This includes the FX Collection 2 vintage plugin set, which has dropped to $199, the V Collection 8 synth keyboard pack, which is down to to $299 as well as the Pigments soft synth with the Spectrum sound pack for $99.

Ableton Black Friday sale

Ableton

Ableton's music-making software is 25 percent off through November 29, and that includes all three tiers of Ableton Live 11. The Intro tier is down to $74, while the Standard and Suite tiers are on sale for $337 and $562, respectively.

