The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

Buy 55-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,399 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Amazon - $1,850 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,899

75-inch Sony X900H 4K Smart TV - $1,598

Sony

Another CES 2020 TV, the 75-inch Sony X900H, is $400 off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $1,598. You can also get the smaller, 65-inch model for only $999. These sets have Full Array LED with local dimming and they run on Android 9 Pie. The X900H series also has an Ambient Optimization feature that’s designed to fine-tune picture and sound quality based on your environment.

Buy 75-inch Sony X900H at Amazon - $1,598 Buy 65-inch Sony X900H at Amazon - $999

Buy 75-inch Sony X900H at Best Buy - $1,598 Buy 65-inch Sony X900H at Best Buy - $999

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV - $999

Vizio

This $999 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at GameStop - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Amazon - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Best Buy - $999

75-inch Samsung Q90T 4K Smart TV - $2,598

Samsung

One of Samsung’s newest QLED 4K TVs, the 75-inch Q90T is on sale for $2,598, which is $700 off its normal price. In addition to local dimming and support for HDR10+, the Q90T also has deep learning-powered AI upscaling.

Buy 75-inch Samsung Q90T smart TV at Amazon - $2,598 Buy 75-inch Samsung Q90T smart TV at Best Buy - $2,599 Buy 75-inch Samsung Q90T smart TV at Samsung - $2,599

50-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K Smart TV - $948

Samsung

If you want a TV that doesn’t scream “TV,” you might like Samsung’s The Frame, which makes a decent case for a set that doubles as a artsy centerpiece. The 50-inch Frame smart TV is now on sale for $948, which is $350 off its normal price. It has HDR and voice-command support, in addition to Samsung’s “art mode,” which lets you display works of art on the screen when you’re not watching TV.

Buy 50-inch Samsung Frame smart TV at Amazon - $948 Buy 50-inch Samsung Frame smart TV at Best Buy - $948 Buy 50-inch Samsung Frame smart TV at Samsung - $948

Roku Streambar - $100

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The new Roku Streambar is on sale for $100, which is the lowest price it’s been since its debut last month. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. We gave it a score of 86 for its apartment-friendly design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

Sonos Beam - $299

Engadget

Sonos’ smaller soundbar, the Beam, is $100 of for Black Friday. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

The Sonos Move speaker is also on sale for $299. It’s basically the portable version of the Sonos One but it’s weather-proof, so you can take it outside and anywhere else you’d want to listen to tunes. And when you’re not in your home, it uses Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone and other devices just like other portable speakers you’re probably used to. We gave it a score of 80 for its great sound quality and solid battery life.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299

Buy Sonos Move at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Amazon - $299

Sonos Sub - $599

Engadget

If you already have a Sonos setup and want a bit more umph, the Sub is the way to get it. We gave this subwoofer a score of 79 for its easy setup, eye-catching design and deep bass.

Buy Sonos Sub at Sonos - $599 Buy Sonos Sub at Amazon - $599

Fire TV Stick - $28

Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick is on sale for $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $29

Engadget

A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocketable design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $29.99

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $69.99

