Amazon delays Comixology integration to early 2022

Amazon has delayed its plan to integrate Comixology purchases and the platform itself into its broader ecosystem. In a FAQ the company posted this week, it said the updated Comixology app, which is slated to bring a host of changes to how the service works, will arrive in early 2022, instead of 2021 as previously announced .

“We wanted to take just a little extra time to incorporate feedback we received from our community,” the company says in the document. “ With this goal in mind, we decided to hold launch until early next year.”

According to Amazon, the new Comixology app includes improvements to filtering and sorting. It also promises faster and more reliable downloads. The catch is that you’ll need an Amazon account to use the app at all. What’s more, once the company rolls out the updated software, the current Comixology app won’t work following a grace period.

However, the biggest change the app was set to introduce is already live as of this week. You no longer need the Comixology app to read purchases you make through the platform. Instead, they're also available through the Kindle app. All that points to a future where Comixology may not exist sometime in the next few years.