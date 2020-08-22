The Morning After: But can it run 'Crysis Remastered' in 8K?

-- Richard

'Crysis Remastered' can run in 8K, if your PC can handle it

The $30 game is coming to the Epic Games Store, PS4 and Xbox One on September 18th.

Crytek

Along with a release date, Crytek and co-developer Saber Interactive unleashed a trailer that shows off the remaster’s technical capabilities. It will include textures up to 8K, HDR support, motion blur, more light settings and updated particle effects to name a few. Crytek says its CryEngine tech can support software-based ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Crysis Remastered can also tap into Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards for hardware-based ray tracing on PC.

The Engadget Podcast

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review and Fortnite v. Apple

Engadget

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about what it’s like to live with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung’s biggest new phone. Plus, they dive into Epic’s war with Apple over the App Store, as well as how Facebook is still trying (and failing) to make Instagram a Tiktok killer.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

This week's best deals: Amazon Echo devices, iPad mini and more

And Razer Blade laptops are available for $200 off.

Amazon discounted a bunch of its Echo and Fire TV devices and you can get Apple’s latest iPad mini for $50 off. A few TCL 8-series Roku TVs are half off, too, and you can stock up on some digital Nintendo Switch games in the company’s latest eShop sale.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

BlackBerry phones are back, baby.

BlackBerry OnMobile

OnwardMobility was incorporated in Austin as Onward88 in late 2018 by CEO Peter Franklin, and the startup has spent the years since piecing together an executive team and a strategy for making BlackBerry phones relevant in a 5G age. Engadget senior mobile editor Chris Velazco spoke to Franklin to get some answers about BlackBerry’s big comeback next year.

LG's transparent OLED displays are on subway windows in China

Not just a concept.

LG

The 55-inch, see-through displays show real-time info about subway schedules, locations and transfers on train windows. They also provide info on flights, weather and the news.

Riders will see the tech first on Line 6 in Beijing and Line 10 in Shenzhen. LG plans to expand the OLED displays to other subway lines, which will require working with railroad companies and train glass manufacturers.

