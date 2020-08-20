Latest in Gear

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

DoorDash adds on-demand grocery delivery to its app

Seventy-five million Americans will have access to on-demand groceries.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18m ago
Comments
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

doordash
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Since the pandemic began, DoorDash has been steadily expanding its on-demand delivery portfolio. Today, the company announced that it’s adding on-demand grocery delivery to its app. More than 10,000 items will be available for delivery in under an hour, and 75 million people in the US should have access to the service. 

In much of California, users will be able to order from Smart & Final. Customers in major Midwestern cities can order from Meijer and Fresh and Thyme. DoorDash is adding new partners, like Hy-Vee and Gristedes / D'agostino, in the coming weeks. The company is also working with Wegmans, Lucky, Food City and others to deliver prepared meals, and users can shop grocery items through their DashPass subscription. 

DoorDash began delivering convenience store items early in the pandemic, and it added “everyday essentials” from Walgreens to the app in July. 

Grocery delivery as a whole has gotten a bump from the pandemic and people trying to avoid public spaces. Despite claims that Instacart isn’t doing enough to protect its workers, the company had to hire more than 550,000 shoppers to meet the increased demand, and it began testing same-day delivery with Walmart. While Uber is still trying to figure out how to classify its gig-workers, it spent $2.65 billion in stock for the online food delivery service Postmates -- clearly this sector of the gig economy is flourishing.

To order your groceries through DoorDash, look for a banner at the top of the app. DoorDash is still adding stores to the platform, so you may have to check back a few times before your local offering shows up.

In this article: gig economy, doordash, wegmans, lucky, food city, grocery, food, food delivery, app, groceries, on-demand, delivery, dashpass, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

View
Android 11 will offer wireless Android Auto features on most phones

Android 11 will offer wireless Android Auto features on most phones

View
PS5 developers explain how the DualSense controller changes gameplay

PS5 developers explain how the DualSense controller changes gameplay

View
Google's overnight Gmail outage is finally over (updated)

Google's overnight Gmail outage is finally over (updated)

View
World's biggest cruise line company hit by ransomware attack

World's biggest cruise line company hit by ransomware attack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr