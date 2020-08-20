DoorDash adds on-demand grocery delivery to its app

Since the pandemic began, DoorDash has been steadily expanding its on-demand delivery portfolio. Today, the company announced that it’s adding on-demand grocery delivery to its app. More than 10,000 items will be available for delivery in under an hour, and 75 million people in the US should have access to the service.

In much of California, users will be able to order from Smart & Final. Customers in major Midwestern cities can order from Meijer and Fresh and Thyme. DoorDash is adding new partners, like Hy-Vee and Gristedes / D'agostino, in the coming weeks. The company is also working with Wegmans, Lucky, Food City and others to deliver prepared meals, and users can shop grocery items through their DashPass subscription.