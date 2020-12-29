Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: USA TODAY USPW / reuters

The ESPN+ annual subscription is going up by $10

UFC pay-per-views will also cost $5 more from January 8th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jan 2, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a ESPN plus jersey before the start of the game between the against the Oregon Ducks] against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY USPW / reuters

For the first time since the service arrived in April 2018, the ESPN+ annual plan is getting a price increase. From January 8th, it’ll cost new members $59.99 instead of $49.99. Existing annual subscribers will have until at least March 2nd to renew their plan for $50.

The monthly plan went up by $1 to $5.99 in August, so opting for an annual subscription instead of going month-to-month will save you $12 over a year. Of course, you’ll save more if you lock in an annual plan before the increase. Either way, ESPN+ is still great value, as it offers MLB, European soccer action, college sports, studio shows and series such as 30 for 30.

Since April 2019, UFC fans have been able to watch pay-per-views through ESPN+. The price of those events is also increasing — they’ll cost $69.99 instead of $64.99 from January 8th. You’ll still be able to watch non-PPV UFC events with your ESPN+ subscription.

Disney has announced price increases for all of its major streaming services recently. The Hulu with Live TV price rose by $10/month on December 18th. Disney+ and the Disney Bundle (which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) will cost a dollar more each month from March. At some point next year, Disney will add ESPN+ to the Hulu interface, so you’ll be able to watch content from both services in one place.

In this article: streaming, sports, ufc, espn plus, subscription, services, espn, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

View
Amazon has purchased podcast network Wondery

Amazon has purchased podcast network Wondery

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
I tried to play 'Unsung Story' and fell for 'Mario Party' instead

I tried to play 'Unsung Story' and fell for 'Mario Party' instead

View
NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr