The ESPN+ annual subscription is going up by $10

For the first time since the service arrived in April 2018, the ESPN+ annual plan is getting a price increase. From January 8th, it’ll cost new members $59.99 instead of $49.99. Existing annual subscribers will have until at least March 2nd to renew their plan for $50.

The monthly plan went up by $1 to $5.99 in August, so opting for an annual subscription instead of going month-to-month will save you $12 over a year. Of course, you’ll save more if you lock in an annual plan before the increase. Either way, ESPN+ is still great value, as it offers MLB, European soccer action, college sports, studio shows and series such as 30 for 30.