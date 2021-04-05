FBI director: Social media is ‘key amplifier’ of domestic extremism

Social media platforms play a pivotal role in amplifying domestic extremism, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Social media has become, in many ways, the key amplifier to domestic violent extremism just as it has for malign foreign influence,” Wray said at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing reported by The Wall Street Journal. He also warned that social media’s “echo chamber” effect has exacerbated the issue.

While Wray didn’t single out specific platforms and “stopped short of blaming” the companies, his remarks come as pressure mounts for the companies to do more to combat extremist groups, and prevent users from being radicalized.