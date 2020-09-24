The Morning After: Samsung's new Galaxy S20 is a flagship for the rest of us

This afternoon, Amazon’s going to unveil a bunch of new devices, and while we assume many of them will be Alexa-connected, one of them has already leaked. In images posted by WinFuture, the Fire TV Stick Lite looks like an even more affordable version of its streaming dongle, that possibly targets 1080p output for around $30. The presentation starts at 1PM ET, and of course, we’ll have all the updates live as they happen.

In other news, researchers found the manual for the world’s oldest surviving digital computer. They’ll probably have it running Doom in no time.

— Richard

With high-end specs and a midrange price, it can take the fight to the iPhone 11.

This phone packs the same Snapdragon 865 chipset used in the original S20 series, except it's paired with just 6GB of RAM instead of the standard 12GB. Its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen can refresh at rates as high as 120Hz, but its resolution is capped at Full HD. Its camera hump even contains a 12-megapixel standard wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization.

What it doesn’t have is a $1,000+ price. This slightly less extreme S20 brings high-end features at a more midrange price of $700 (after being available for less than a day, sales have already cut another $100). Instead of putting an “e” or “Lite” tag on this model, Samsung brought back its Fan Edition branding — previously attached to the non-explosive version of the Galaxy Note 7 — for a device that could be “one of the best all-around Android phones for the price.”

Changes in the works include a friends system and server upgrades.

A welcome surprise in 2020 is the sudden success of Among Us, a Mafia-style party game that players can take part in across PCs and mobile devices. Originally released in 2018, it requires teamwork, but also secretly makes one player an imposter who works against the group’s efforts and sometimes kills other players. Since August, interest in the game has spiked, with popular Twitch streamers prominently featuring group sessions. Its success has grown so quickly that developer Innersloth announced it has shelved plans for a sequel and will instead focus efforts on revamping and improving the current game, which is available for $5.

It’s not happy.

Echelon makes connected exercise gear in a similar vein to Peloton, but with more emphasis on lower prices. Earlier this week, the company said it had teamed up with Amazon to create a lower-cost connected spin bike that’s available exclusively for Prime subscribers. The $500 Echelon Ex-Prime drops a lot of the extras but keeps the notion of connected fitness intact. “The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing connected bike for less than $500,” said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness in the initial press release.

Any collaboration with Amazon was, however, not really happening. An Amazon spokesperson told Engadget that the bike has nothing to do with them. The bike is no longer available to buy, and numerous references to Amazon have been scrubbed from the listing.

