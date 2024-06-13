House of the Dragon renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

HBO has announced that House of the Dragon will be back for a third season. The network confirmed the renewal of the Game of Thrones spinoff series in a press release just three days ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

“George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal] and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in the press release.

HBO hasn’t revealed any details about the third season of House of the Dragon, nor has it given a release window. Still, it’s not uncommon in the streaming era for networks like HBO to renew shows for future seasons before upcoming seasons go live, like The Last of Us .

Last year, Orsi told Deadline that House of the Dragon may have more than four seasons. She added that Martin, whose book Fire & Blood inspired the spin-off series, and showrunner Condal were going to discuss where to end the show before the writers’ strike started. That strike ended on September 23, 2023 with the Writers Guild of America reaching an agreement on protections against generative AI .