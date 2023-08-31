HP's first 16-inch Pavilion Plus laptop offers NVIDIA RTX graphics

HP's Pavilion Plus lineup offers some of the best mid-range laptop models out there, thanks to features like 16:10 displays with slim bezels, good keyboards/touchpads and solid specs. Now, the company has released its first 16-inch model, the HP Pavilion Plus 16, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors — and starting at $1,000. HP also refreshed the Pavilion Plus 14 with the latest AMD and Intel processors and, as before, an OLED display option.

The Pavilion Plus 16 is targeted to serious business and education users, but is available with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H (14 cores, 20 threads) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. That, along with the 2,560 x 1,600, 120Hz VRR display, means the high end model is good for content creation and gaming as well — though it will obviously cost a lot more than the $1,000 base model.

HP

Other specs include 16 GB LPDDR5x-5200 MHz RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, a wide array of ports (Thunderbolt 4 with USB power delivery, USB 3.2 Type-C, two USB Type A), a headphone/mic port, and HDMI 2.1). You also get WiFi 6E, B&O audio, and a 68Wh battery that provides up to 11:45 hours of life in mixed usage, or 15:45 for video playback. HP's Pavilion Plus 16 arrives in October starting at $1,000, in natural silver or warm gold. It'll be available at hp.com, Costco and Amazon.

HP

As for the HP Pavilion Plus 14, the 2023 model will be available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core processor, along with Radeon Premium Pro or 780M graphics. (It'll also have Intel options but HP hasn't specified those yet). The displays on option include a 14-inch 16:10 2,880 x 1,800 OLED 48-120HZ HDR model (up to 500 peak nits, IMAX enhanced certified), a 2,560 x 1,600 IPS panel or a 1,920 x 1,200 version. The latter makes it an excellent option for serious entertainment and content creation users

The Pavilion Plus 14 come with 16GB LPDDR5x-6400 MHz RAM (up to 32GB) and up to a PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. It lacks the Thunderbolt 4 port of the 16-inch model, but does offer HDMI 2.1, along with a pair of USB 3.2 Type-C ports (10Gbps), two USB-A ports and a headphone/microphone jack. Two battery options are available (51Wh and 68Wh), with the latter delivering up to 12:30 hours of mixed usage or 13:30 with FHD video playback.

HP

The Pavilion Plus 14 arrives to hp.com in September starting at $850 in natural silver, moonlight blue, and tranquil pink. You'll also be able to get one Amazon (Intel and AMD), along with Costco.com and BestBuy.com (AMD model only). HP also announced the new 420/425 Programmable Bluetooth Mouse, now available for $30 at hp.com and Amazon.

