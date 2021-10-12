Infiniti will offer CarPlay as a free upgrade to 'most' 2020 and 2021 models

Apple CarPlay has become commonplace since its Ferrari FF debut back in 2014 and has finally arrived for the Infiniti brand. The Japanese automaker announced earlier this spring that the 2022 QX80, Q50, Q60 and Q60 SUV would be the first models to come equipped with the content streaming and navigation service. But what about the folks who already bought this year's model? Turns out they're getting it too.

Infiniti announced on Thursday that it will offer CarPlay to 2020 and 2021 QX80, Q50, Q60 and Q60 SUV owners as a free upgrade. All Infiniti owners need to do is head on over to their local dealership and hang out for about an hour as technicians install and update the necessary software. But don't dawdle, the upgrade service is only available through March 31, 2022.