Jony Ive designed a 'perfect' Red Nose for the Comic Relief charity

Jony Ive once designed a limited edition Leica camera for charity, but he worked on a far lower-tech product for the UK charity Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. In fact, the famed ex-Apple designer came up with a new version of the Red Nose itself, designing a model that transforms from a flat "C" shape into a honeycomb paper sphere. It's a key part of Comic Relief's annual charity broadcast March 17th on several BBC channels.

In a short video (below), comedian Diane Morgan jokingly describes it as "the most perfect nose in history." It has a few typical Ive touches, like plant-based materials and a small case for storage when it's folded flat. In a press release, Comic Relief called it "the most dramatic makeover since [the Red Nose] debut in 1988."

"We've grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work," said Ive. "This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one."

The £2.50 ($3) product is being sold directly by Comic Relief and also on Amazon for the first time with a limit of eight per customer. Money raised from the March 17th telethon and Red Nose sales goes toward people battling issues like homelessness, mental health issues and food insecurity. Ive left Apple in 2019 and now co-leads his own firm LoveFrom with designer Marc Newson.