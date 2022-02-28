Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Extreme runs on 12th-gen Intel chips

Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkPad lineup once again with the latest version of its beefy X1 Extreme laptop . The performance-focused ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processor up to i9 and supports NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX laptop GPUs.

Vapor chamber cooling and integrated liquid metal thermal paste deliver up to a 10 percent performance boost, Lenovo claims. The system can have up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. In other words, this isn't exactly an entry-level laptop.

There's Dolby Voice noise canceling support, along with a Dolby Atmos speaker system. Some of the display options include Dolby Vision support. There's a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio panel option with a refresh rate of 165Hz and low-blue-light tech. Other options have features such as touch input, factory color calibration and up to 600 nit brightness with 4K resolution.

In addition, the laptop comes with a 90Wh battery, WiFi 6/6E and 5G connectivity, a Full HD front-facing camera and a SD Express 7.0 card reader. Like other current ThinkPad X1 Models, Tile's tracking tech is built in . You'll be able to track the laptop for up to 14 days, even when it's switched off.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 will be available in June. It starts at $2,049.

On top of that, Lenovo has revealed new business-centric ThinkPad T series laptops. The company is largely moving that lineup to panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and low-blue-light tech. As with the X1 Extreme, there are Full HD camera options and support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice and WiFi 6E.

There's a new 16-inch ThinkPad T16 alongside the 14-inch ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3. The business-focused laptops will run on either 12th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series processors. Opting for an Intel-powered model means you can add a NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or RTX 2050 GPU. Otherwise, the systems will use integrated graphics. There are two battery options for each device too, as well as built-in Tile support.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 and T16 will be available in April, starting at $1,399 and $1,419, respectively, for Intel models. AMD-powered versions of either size start at $1,299. Timing and pricing for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 are a bit different. Intel models will arrive in June, starting at $1,529, while AMD versions will be available in May from $1,399.

Meanwhile, Lenovo says the ThinkVision M14d monitor is the world’s first 14-inch mobile display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It has an IPS 2.2K panel with a resolution of 2240 x 1400. There's power passthrough support, so you'll only need one USB-C cable connected to a computer or tablet. There's a second USB-C port to which you can connect certain peripherals, such as an external storage drive or a phone.

The ThinkVision M14d, which comes with a protective sleeve, weighs less than 1.3 pounds (600 grams) and has a 60Hz refresh rate. It will ship in July and cost $299.

Lenovo also announced the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4, which have dual-tone color highlights and an anodized aluminum exterior design. They run on 12th-gen Intel Core processors and have Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E connectivity. The 2-in-1s will be available in April, starting at $849 for both the 13-inch and 14-inch variants.

