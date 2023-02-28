LG's 2023 OLED TVs arrive in late March starting at $1,299

LG has detailed pricing of its 2023 OLED TVs just as they're about to ship. The flagship G3 and mainstream C3 (pictured) models are now set to arrive in late March, with pre-orders available on March 6th. The C3 starts at $1,299 for a relatively compact 42-inch set, and scales up to $5,299 for the giant 83-inch version. The G3 begins at $2,499 for a 55-inch panel and climbs to $6,499 for the 83-inch edition.

The entry B3 series won't be ready until April. It starts at $1,699 for a 55-inch TV and tops out at $3,299 for a 77-inch set. LG is promising pricing for the wireless M3 and transparent OLED T "at a later date."

As we mentioned in January, the G3 receives the most upgrades this year. It delivers up to a 70 percent brighter picture through a booster feature, and its new zero-gap design helps with wall mounting. It also boasts a a9 Gen 6 processor with improved image rendering and audio processing, including support for harmonizing the built-in speakers' output with recent LG soundbars.

The C3 shares the benefits of the a9 Gen 6 chip, but it's otherwise a modest upgrade over last year's C2. However, it may represent a better value than the B3, particularly at the middle "sweet spot" sizes. The $2,499 65-inch C3 costs just $100 more than a B3 equivalent with a worse processor (the a7 Gen 6) — you might as well spend the slight premium for a set that will last longer.

Whether or not LG's roster fares well against the Samsung S95C isn't clear. Samsung's set is slightly brighter than LG's latest and offers a gaming-friendly 144Hz refresh rate. Only the 77-inch S95C is available at the moment, though, and LG has both Dolby Vision HDR support (Samsung is still sticking to HDR10+) as well as a wider variety of sizes and performance tiers.