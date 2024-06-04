Meta Connect 2024 will take place on September 25 and 26 and "explore the future of AI and mixed reality," the company announced on X. Last year, Meta used the event to launch its latest Quest 3 headset, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and more.

This year may be even busier. In April, Meta teased a limited-edition Xbox-inspired Quest headset and announced that it was rebranding Quest OS to Meta Horizon OS. It also opened up the OS to third parties and said that both Lenovo and ASUS were working on AR devices. Meta could also reveal a more affordable "Quest 3S" headset, according to a recent store listing leak.

🗓️ Mark your calendars 🗓️ Meta Connect 2024 will be September 25 + 26 where we'll explore the future of AI and mixed reality and share progress on our long-term vision to help build the metaverse. — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 3, 2024

On a dedicated page, Meta offered a signup portal "for a sneak peak at this year's speakers, sessions and featured technology." As before, the keynote is likely to feature Mark Zuckerberg outlining his vision for Meta over the next year. This could be telling as the company appears to be shifting its focus from mixed reality to AI, despite having "metaverse" right there in the name.

