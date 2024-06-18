Meta makes the Threads API available to all developers
It’s unclear if Meta will add support for third-party clients in the future.
Meta is finally making the Threads API to developers. The company began testing the developers tools with a handful of companies back , but is now throwing the door open to more creators and app makers.
For now, the Threads API functionality is somewhat limited. It enables third-party apps to publish posts to Threads and view and manage replies and interactions with their posts. So far, this has enabled Threads integrations with social media management software like Hootsuite and Sprout Social. The Threads API has also enabled tech news aggregator Techmeme to automatically post to the platform.
These kinds of tools are widely used by brands, marketers and power users who rely on more advanced analytics and other specialized capabilities. Interestingly, Meta also suggests that creators could also be interested in using the new Threads API for their own “unique integrations” with the platform.
Meta hasn’t talked much about its future plans for the Threads API, or if it would ever support third-party client apps the way that before Elon Musk’s take over of the service. The API could also play an eventual role in Meta’s plans to interoperate with , though Meta has said it’s still early days for its plans to make Threads interoperable with decentralized platforms.