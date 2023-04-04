It's only slated to go on sale in Europe and Latin America though, sadly.

Motorola's Edge 40 Pro offers 125W fast charging and a 165Hz screen It's only slated to go on sale in Europe and Latin America though, sadly.

Now that Lenovo has given up on Legion gaming smartphones, it can focus on its primary brand: Motorola. To wit, the company just launched a new flagship that offers some of Legion's gaming cred, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Some of the impressive features include a fast 165Hz screen, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and extremely fast charging.

The Edge 40 uses a screen that curves inward, even at the top, for what Moto calls "unparalleled comfort" — though anyone who's ever owned a curved screen phone knows they tend to slip in your hands. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating on the front and anti-glare glass inlay on the back, with both sides protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display runs at up to a 165Hz refresh rate, making it one of the faster flagship phone displays out there And if it's entertainment you're into, it's also the first Motorola phone with Dolby Vision HDR (and HDR10+) playback, offering a bright and accurate view of HDR movies and games. It also uses Dolby Atmos sound, along with a new feature called Moto Spatial Sound for music, movies and games. It sounds a lot like Apple's spatial audio, offering an immersive surround sound experience.

For demanding games and tasks, the Edge 40 Pro users Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0, the fastest RAM and storage currently available. Meanwhile, the 4,600 mAh battery can be charged at up to 125W, letting you fully juice it in 23 minutes, right up there with the best Android phones.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

Finally, on the camera front, the Edge 40 Pro has a triple high-res camera system with a 50-megapixel (MP) wide camera that features optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase-detect AF for every pixel. The ultrawide camera is also 50-megapixels, and the third camera is a 12MP 2x telephoto. There's a 60MP selfie pinhole camera up front. Video can be captured in 8K30p, 4K HDR10+ at 30fps, and 4K at up to 60fps. Naturally, it features AI tricks like auto smile capture, Google Lens integration, auto night vision and more.

Unfortunately, the Motorola Edge 40 pro will only be available in Europe in the coming days and Latin America a little bit later — there's no sign of US availability so far. It starts at €900 in Europe, a reasonable price for such a high-spec phone.