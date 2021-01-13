MSI updates its gaming laptops with new Intel and NVIDIA chips

MSI is joining the growing ranks of PC makers updating their laptops to take advantage of the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware. The company has rolled out several gaming portables with the new tech, most notably its slim Stealth 15M. The new 15-inch system makes use of both 11th-gen H-series Core processors and GeForce RTX 3060 mobile graphics to deliver game-ready performance in a laptop that’s just 0.63in thick and weighs 3.75lbs — when it’s safe to leave home again, this will be easy to carry around. It starts $1,399 with a 144Hz 1080p screen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Other laptop models are still using older Intel chips, but they’ve received improved GPUs across the board. The 17-inch GE76 Raider ships with RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080 graphics to offer a desktop replacement experience starting at $1,499. The 15-inch GS66 Stealth offers similar video choices starting at $1,799, although it may be a better pick if you want a laptop that will fit in when you return to the office. The similarly-sized GP66 Leopard is aimed at both gamers and engineers with its RTX 3070 and 3080 options.