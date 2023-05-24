'Neva' is the next gorgeous-looking game from 'Gris' developer Nomada Studio It's coming to PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.

Gris developer Nomada Studio revealed its next game during today's PlayStation Showcase. It's called Neva and it's scheduled to hit the PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.

The game tells the story of a young woman who forges a bond with a wolf cub that grows and matures over time. The pair will help each other on a journey through a decaying world. Neva features platforming, puzzles and combat, along with handcrafted cinematics, "haunting music" and a minimalist user interface. Based on the trailer and Nomada's track record, it should be a feast for the eyes too.

In the meantime, you can check out Gris (one of the most visually arresting games of the last few years) on a number of platforms, including Apple Arcade.